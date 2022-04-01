Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Drops By 20.2%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 396,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PRPB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,553. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

