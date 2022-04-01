Short Interest in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Drops By 25.2%

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,641. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. It offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

