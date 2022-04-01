Short Interest in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Declines By 21.4%

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 57,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CyberOptics by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBE traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $39.47. 147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYBE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

