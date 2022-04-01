Short Interest in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Rises By 30.6%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Dana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Dana by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after buying an additional 44,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.
Several research firms have commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.
Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dana (DAN)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.