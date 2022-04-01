Short Interest in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Increases By 28.1%

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FPF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,708 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,668,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of FPF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.07. 108,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

