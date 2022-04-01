Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Rises By 43.1%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQEW. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.
QQEW opened at $107.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.59. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $95.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07.
