Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Rises By 43.1%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQEW. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

QQEW opened at $107.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.59. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $95.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.