Short Interest in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Drops By 20.4%

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 35,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

FONAR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,625. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.85. FONAR has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FONAR by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FONAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FONAR by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in FONAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FONAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FONAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded FONAR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

