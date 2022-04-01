Short Interest in Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Increases By 22.9%

Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HECOF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,273. Global Helium has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

