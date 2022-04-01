Short Interest in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Drops By 16.6%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 759,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 26,050.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 395,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.14. 10,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,713. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

