Short Interest in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Rises By 24.5%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 802,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 146,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $256.86 million, a P/E ratio of -621.00 and a beta of 1.84. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 325,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

