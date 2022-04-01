Short Interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Rises By 28.5%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,249. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $192.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.61.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 60,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $78,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $51,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Get Rating ) (TSE:ITH) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.17% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

