Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Drops By 18.3%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,816. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

