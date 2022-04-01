Short Interest in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rises By 33.9%

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 353,200 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

MCRI stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $87.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,643. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

