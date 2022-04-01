Short Interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Drops By 21.3%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,060,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 125,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 623,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,080,654. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.98.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, April 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,466,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863,226 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 150,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 47,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

