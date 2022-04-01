Short Interest in Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Expands By 35.6%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,869,500 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 3,591,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48,695.0 days.
Nongfu Spring stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. Nongfu Spring has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.65.
About Nongfu Spring (Get Rating)
