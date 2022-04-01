Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Increases By 34.4%

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 32,499 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in OFS Capital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 119.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.
OFS Capital Company Profile
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
