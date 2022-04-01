Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Expands By 30.5%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,900 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 425,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 693.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS:OPHLF opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.35. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

