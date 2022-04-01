Short Interest in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Decreases By 19.3%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 229,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ORGS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,978. Orgenesis has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 112.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orgenesis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orgenesis by 954.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 119,296 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Orgenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Orgenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Orgenesis during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

