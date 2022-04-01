Short Interest in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Expands By 29.4%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 9,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $196,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,826 shares of company stock worth $599,007. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,655 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,654 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,662 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $61,716,000 after purchasing an additional 750,921 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 196,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,950,637. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

