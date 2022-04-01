Short Interest in RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Expands By 35.5%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,845,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 1,361,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 177.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIOCF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

RIOCF stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

