Short Interest in Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Grows By 26.0%

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,863,800 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 3,859,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,210.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SHWGF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

