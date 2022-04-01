Short Interest in Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Grows By 26.0%

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,863,800 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 3,859,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,210.8 days.
OTCMKTS:SHWGF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.
