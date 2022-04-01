Short Interest in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Increases By 30.2%

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,337 shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $109,987.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 117.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $901,000.

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

