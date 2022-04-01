Short Interest in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Declines By 20.1%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,730,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 35,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. 11,193,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,516,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. GAP has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several research firms have commented on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in GAP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in GAP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after buying an additional 32,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.