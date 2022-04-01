Short Interest in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Declines By 25.3%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,660,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 34,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,231,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. Kroger has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,888,534. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

