Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Rises By 33.3%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,500 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 678,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

UMH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. 14,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,732. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,130 shares of company stock worth $26,753 and sold 7,710 shares worth $182,673. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

