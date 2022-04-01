Short Interest in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Declines By 19.1%

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.58.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.18. 579,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,093. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.40.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $92,187,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

