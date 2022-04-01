Short Interest in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expands By 25.8%

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 632,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. UBS Group cut their target price on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Westlake alerts:

Shares of WLK stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. Westlake has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,962 over the last 90 days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Westlake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.