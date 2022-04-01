Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $239,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.