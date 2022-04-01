Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,620,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,998,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $558,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Snap stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.06 and a beta of 1.12. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.