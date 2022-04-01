Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) Announces $0.01 Final Dividend

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17.
Sigma Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
