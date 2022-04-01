Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) Announces $0.01 Final Dividend

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIGGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17.

Sigma Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It operates a network of branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, WholeLife, and PharmaSave brands.

