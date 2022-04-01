Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Up 9.2%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.84. Approximately 5,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 250,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGML shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGML. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $42,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $6,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $3,114,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.