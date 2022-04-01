Signaturefd LLC Acquires 239 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 883.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.14.

