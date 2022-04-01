Signaturefd LLC Acquires 272 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in InMode by 45.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

INMD opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.98.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

