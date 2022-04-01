Signaturefd LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $61,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELAN opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

