Signaturefd LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after acquiring an additional 216,755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after acquiring an additional 194,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 318,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after buying an additional 101,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PENN. CBRE Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $110.17.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.