Signaturefd LLC Purchases 4,447 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

