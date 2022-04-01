Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $18.60

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $19.39. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 412 shares changing hands.

SLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $21,171,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

