Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $18.60

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $19.39. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 412 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
