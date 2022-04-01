Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $18.60

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $19.39. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 412 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.