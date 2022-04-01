Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $39.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.75. Silicom has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 80.0% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

