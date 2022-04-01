Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $3.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.84. 6,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.84. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

