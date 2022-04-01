Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.67.
Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $3.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.84. 6,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.84. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $211.98.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.