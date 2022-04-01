Simmons Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

VV stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.06. The company had a trading volume of 182,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,859. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.52 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

