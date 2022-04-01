Simmons Bank Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.32.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,198. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.34 and a 200-day moving average of $250.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

