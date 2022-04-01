Simmons Bank Sells 1,918 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.52. 10,031,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,252,627. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

