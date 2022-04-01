Simmons Bank Sells 66 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $445.98. 1,170,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,581. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

