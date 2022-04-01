SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

NYSE:SJW opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.88 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,438,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 163,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,526,000 after purchasing an additional 143,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

