Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given a C$22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC set a C$20.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of SKE opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 64,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.06, for a total value of C$846,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 937,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,240,811.50. Also, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$74,508.50. Insiders have sold a total of 114,607 shares of company stock worth $1,662,847 over the last ninety days.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

