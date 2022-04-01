SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

SKIL stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. SkillSoft has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

