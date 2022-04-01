Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHGGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Skylight Health Group Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company. It operates multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. Skylight Health Group Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Mackie upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.69.

Skylight Health Group stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLHG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

