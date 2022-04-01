SL Green Realty Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SL Green Realty in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

NYSE SLG opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.40.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.8% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 56.96%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

