SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Shares Down 1.1%

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 524 ($6.86) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.89). Approximately 121,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 157,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532 ($6.97).

The firm has a market cap of £796.40 million and a PE ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 513.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 516.58.

Get SL Private Equity alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from SL Private Equity’s previous dividend of $3.40. SL Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.